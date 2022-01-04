Warming temperatures through midweek

A sun-filled day in the desert with high temperatures in the upper 60s. An average high for the date is 70°. Temperatures will remain on the cool side through the evening but the wind won't be a big factor in adding additional chill. Clear skies will stick with us through the night along with dew point temperatures in the 30s.

A weak ridge of high pressure is building in from the west. As a result, temperatures are gradually on the rise. While afternoon highs will warm into the 70s moving forward, patchy frost is still likely for parts of the Coachella Valley Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid-70s by Thursday, which is likely the warmest day of the week. Highs in the low-70s are expected for the weekend ahead.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!