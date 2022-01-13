Cloudy skies and above-average highs

Despite today's abundance of cloud cover, Palm Springs still warmed into the mid-70s, ~5 degrees above average. Light winds and low humidity will persist through the night.

Winds will turn offshore on Friday reestablishing dry conditions around the desert. Gusts will generally remain under 30 MPH for this Santa Ana event.

Clouds will continue to be a big part of our desert forecast moving into the weekend. Temperatures will take a quick dip into the low-70s on Saturday before returning to the mid-70s on Sunday.

