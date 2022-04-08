First 100° day of 2022

The Coachella Valley has done it. Both Palm Springs and Thermal have reached 100° for the first time this year. The image below was captured before 3:00 p.m.

While the average high for the date is 85°, reaching 100° this time of year isn't anything new. Looking back over the past decade, 6 out of 10 first 100° days occurred in April. However, getting into the details of the date, 7 of the 10 events happened after today's date.

There is a cooldown just around the corner that will bring the Coachella Valley back into the 70s.

The drop in temperature will be accompanied with breezy to gusty winds around the desert, beginning Saturday. The winds will continue into Tuesday before highs begin to climb once more.

