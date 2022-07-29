Friday: Monsoonal thunderstorms spread west through the weekend

There is a notable increase in humidity when you step outside. Dew point temperatures have climbed into the 60s compared to yesterday's 40s! Monsoon flow will continue to expand westward into Southern California, creating an environment conducive to thunderstorms this weekend.

On Saturday, thunderstorm chances increase for the High Desert and local mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside County. Storms are currently expected to develop in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Keep your eyes to the sky and on the latest forecasts should you need to alter your outdoor plans.

Sunday will be another day with an active radar around the Southland.

Below-normal temperatures will be a result of the additional moisture in our atmosphere this weekend.

