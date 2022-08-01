Monday: Thunderstorms around mountains and High Desert

Flash Flood Warnings have been allowed to expire. There is still rain on the radar, but lightning is no longer being indicated within the cells.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. for local mountains and San Bernardino County High Desert.

As of 3:50 p.m., these are some of the rainfall totals from the region. A notable difference in accumulation between the mountains/High Desert and the low desert.

Subtle drying will take place Tuesday and Wednesday with thunderstorm chances becoming limited. Dew point temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s around the Coachella Valley during this time. Monsoon moisture will be quick to return before the end of the work week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!