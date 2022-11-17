Mild temperatures with another round of Santa Anas this weekend

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued as another round of Santa Ana wind arrives ahead of the weekend, and humidity remains low. Any fire that develops has the potential to spread rapidly.

Winds will be the strongest west of the Coachella Valley, but the low desert will still experience gusts over 20 MPH.

Afternoon temperatures will remain mild for the season, with highs only in the low and mid-70s into and through the weekend.

The latest drought monitor shows an almost 4% reduction in 'exceptional' drought conditions in the Golden State. See more comparisons here.

