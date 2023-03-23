Clearer skies and drier conditions for close of week

The latest Drought Monitor now shows more than 48% of the state is not experiencing any drought conditions. Just three months ago, that number would have been 0%. See more here.

A much drier weather pattern will be with Southern California as we move closer to the weekend. The clouds may have cleared, but gusty west winds will be felt in the desert tonight.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the San Gorgonio Pass, extending into the Northern Coachella Valley, from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. Friday. Gusts within the advised area could reach as strong as 60 MPH. Use extra caution when driving.

The average high temperature for late March climbs into the low 80s, yet no 80s are in this 7-day forecast. A very mild-tempered close to the month lies ahead.

