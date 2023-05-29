Skip to Content
Wind remains along with mild-for-May temperatures

The wind isn't done with us yet. Low pressure off the coast of California will move inland through Wednesday, keeping onshore flow steady and temperatures cooler than normal.

No wind alerts have been issued at this time. Still, gusts around the valley floor will exceed 30 MPH at times, with stronger gusts expected in the more wind-prone locations of the San Gorgonio Pass, into the Northern Coachella Valley.

The windy afternoons and evenings will continue through midweek before a weak ridge of high pressure arrives for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the triple digits as a result for the first weekend of June.

