Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gradual warming into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:20 AM
Published 5:39 AM

Highs today will still be below normal, but warmer conditions are on the way.

This morning we remain under an Air Quality Alert for windblown dust, but that will expire shortly. In addition, an Excessive Heat Watch will be in place for the weekend in areas to the East of the Valley as highs increase.

Air Quality has been impacted by the blowing dust, but so far the air quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range.

A broad ridge of high pressure is expanding, and will push highs to near 110 by the weekend.

Those highs should return to normal by the middle of next week, but the weekend will be 5 or so degrees above normal.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content