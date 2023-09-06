Gradual warming into the weekend

Highs today will still be below normal, but warmer conditions are on the way.

This morning we remain under an Air Quality Alert for windblown dust, but that will expire shortly. In addition, an Excessive Heat Watch will be in place for the weekend in areas to the East of the Valley as highs increase.

Air Quality has been impacted by the blowing dust, but so far the air quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range.

A broad ridge of high pressure is expanding, and will push highs to near 110 by the weekend.

Those highs should return to normal by the middle of next week, but the weekend will be 5 or so degrees above normal.