First big heat of the summer season arrives on Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure is building over the Desert Southwest and will contribute to our temperatures climbing more than 10° above average for the remainder of the week.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued to draw attention to the increased potential of heat-related illnesses due to the excessive heat moving in for the latter half of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday for all of the Coachella Valley. While temperatures don't appear to encroach on records for the valley floor, this will be the first big heat of the 2024 summer season.

Relief in the form of high temperatures under 110° will arrive this weekend.