Slow cooling trend begins this weekend

After the first big heatwave of 2024, conditions are set to start cooling down this weekend due to stronger incoming winds.

Breezy conditions are expected Saturday morning before onshore winds begin to pick up during the late afternoon hours. Peak gusts could reach over 30 mph for most valley cities. Per usual, winds are expected to be the strongest near the San Gorgonio Pass and wind prone communities along the I-10 where gusts could reach above 40 MPH.

Temperatures will cool down closer to the seasonal average (102°) by Sunday. Temperatures will boost slightly above average by the middle of next week but will remain below the excessive heat threshold.