A warm week across the Coachella Valley

An average high for the date is 102°, but slightly above-average temperatures will be present through midweek. At least it's not the excessive heat that was felt last week!

Winds are expected to strengthen Wednesday and Thursday evening as a low-pressure system to our southwest moves inland. Temperatures quickly dip a few degrees before another warmup arrives for the start of the weekend.

