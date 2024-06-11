Above-normal temperatures in play through the week

Temperatures this afternoon have climbed more than 5° above the average for the date (103°). The rest of the evening will remain quite warm, keeping the 90s around through the 10 o'clock hour.

Wednesday night and into Thursday, the area of low pressure off the coast will begin to move inland. This will strengthen onshore flow and lead to breezier conditions for the mountains and deserts. Currently, gusts look to range from 25-30 MPH Thursday evening.

More heat arrives in time for the weekend. Go ahead and make those pool plans and start hydrating now!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!