A little "shake and bake" today

today at 6:34 AM
To start the day, we had a minor earthquake centered just north of Indio, a 3.2 that rattled nerves and window panes this morning, but no reports of injuries of damage. Did you feel it?

After we hit 110 yesterday, highs will give us a little break, though still above average today:

We remain surrounded by excessive heat warnings and heat advisories, and even though we are not included in those, our highs will be around 5 degrees above the norm today with modest cooling tomorrow. The weekend brings the heat back with a vengeance!

Patrick Evans

