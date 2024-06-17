Tracking windblown dust and wildfire smoke

Smoke from nearby wildfires, like the Tuscany Fire, will be seen and smelled in the Coachella Valley. Smoke density will likely increase through the evening hours. A Windblown Dust Advisory is also in place for the low desert as blowing sand and dust creates visibility issues for drivers.

The gusty conditions will subside Tuesday, and temperatures will warm near the seasonal average.

The summer solstice occurs Thursday afternoon, marking the official start of the summer season. Highs will climb into the 110s for the weekend.

