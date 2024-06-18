Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Improving air quality and seasonable temperatures

5:00 PM
Air quality has improved since Monday night. Still, 'moderate' levels of ozone are being reported around the Coachella Valley.

Today is warmer than yesterday, but just to the "normal" range for this time of year. Wednesday will be similar with seasonable temperatures. Enjoy the low 100s before more heat moves into the desert!

The summer solstice occurs on Thursday afternoon and temperatures will be quick into climb into the one-teens this weekend!

