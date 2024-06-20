Hotter temps and some humidity factor into our forecast

Highs will start to climb as soon as tomorrow, with even higher temps by early next week! Today looks reasonable by comparison:

A Heat Advisory goes into effect Saturday for the Inland Empire, with an Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley starting Tuesday of next week.

Highs will be hotter next week thanks to a touch of monsoonal humidity in the Valley for the weekend.

Highs will jump into the lower one-teens starting Monday, lasting through most of the week. Today at 1:50 p.m. Summer officially arrives.