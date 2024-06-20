Skip to Content
Hotter temps and some humidity factor into our forecast

today at 7:24 AM
Highs will start to climb as soon as tomorrow, with even higher temps by early next week! Today looks reasonable by comparison:

A Heat Advisory goes into effect Saturday for the Inland Empire, with an Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley starting Tuesday of next week.

Highs will be hotter next week thanks to a touch of monsoonal humidity in the Valley for the weekend.

Highs will jump into the lower one-teens starting Monday, lasting through most of the week. Today at 1:50 p.m. Summer officially arrives.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

