Staying hot and humid for much of the upcoming workweek

The much-anticipated surge of moisture has arrived. Dew points across the valley are in the 50s and 60s causing the air to feel a bit more humid and heavy today. Much of this moisture will linger around into the start of the upcoming work week. The elevated moisture, mixed with the high heat, has created some ample conditions for thunderstorms across the desert region. We have already seen a pop up over the Santa Rosa mountains.

We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 PM Thursday evening as a stubborn ridge of high pressure sits atop the desert southwest. Afternoon high temperatures have the potential to reach upwards of 115°F during this time, so ALWAYS practice heat safety.

Multiple air quality alerts are now in place. The Ozone Advisory remains in place through 7 PM Tuesday evening as a result of the hot afternoon highs. However, a Windblown Dust Advisory has also been issued for the Coachella Valley as our evening winds will return to some more elevated levels. This alert will be in place through 9 AM Wednesday.

Daily afternoon temperatures will remain well above average for much of this workweek. Highs are unlikely to fall below 110° until Friday with morning lows struggling to fall below 85°.