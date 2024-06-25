Tuesday’s Focus: Heat and humidity in the desert

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of the Coachella Valley through 8 PM Thursday. Overnight lows only cool into the 80s overnight, not allowing for much recovery from this heat streak.

Dew point temperatures are in the 50s and 60s again today, but the main focus of the moist southerly flow is to our east. Subtle drying will occur through midweek, reducing storm chances in Southern California, but we'll still feel the lingering moisture in the air. By Friday, dew points should drop into the 40s, providing relief.

It will be drier for the weekend, but temperatures will remain above average for the remainder of the forecast. High pressure looks to return early next week for yet another warming trend.

