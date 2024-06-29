Another hot weekend ahead

Above average temperatures are expected this weekend as a ridge of high pressure dominates over the desert southwest. There is not much relief from the heat in sight as temperatures remain well above average through next week.

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Sunday morning through next Friday evening due to the high heat. This watch will likely be upgraded to a warning as daytime high temperatures exceed 110° each day.

This hot and dry weather pattern will continue through next week. While you should always practice heat safety, it will be especially important to do so if you're spending Independence Day outdoors. Stay safe out there!