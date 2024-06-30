Warm weekend continues, more heat next week

Temperatures are staying suspended above the seasonal average (107°) as we close out the month of June. Highs will remain 5°-10° above normal through next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for the Coachella Valley this morning and will last until Friday evening. Temperatures could reach an upwards of 116° near the end of next week. Be sure to always practice proper heat safety!

A slight dip in temperatures is expected for the beginning of the work week before highs start to climb again. We're tracking a hot end to the work week with highs that could reach as high as 118° by Friday.