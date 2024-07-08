First Alert Weather Alert: Another day of record heat in the Coachella Valley

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place as extreme temperatures continue to be felt across Southern California deserts. Palm Springs set another record high temperature this afternoon, reaching 122° (waiting for verification from NWS). The previous record of 119° was set in 1958.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the prolonged heat wave is still not ready to move on. Temperatures 10°+ above normal are expected to persist through the week.

The tale of the Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Coachella Valley, now in effect until Friday night. Riverside and San Bernardino mountains are under a Heat Advisory until Thursday night for temperatures up to 104°.

Record temperature watch continues for the next several days. What could change these numbers is the amount of moisture that sticks around. Mornings will remain humid, and if dew points remain elevated, it will act like a cap, and the air temperature won't climb as high. The reverse is true if dew point temperatures fall through the afternoon.

