First Alert Weather Alert continues this evening as heat and humidity hit the valley

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:36 PM

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended by the National Weather Service through 9 PM tomorrow as temperatures could climb as high as 113°F. Even once the heat warning ends, it's important to always practice heat safety in the summertime. High temperatures today were held back a bit thanks to the elevated moisture content.

As mentioned before, it has been a humid day here in the desert, with dew points holding steady near or above 60°. More moisture is in the forecast for this weekend with a chance for some localized mountain storms in the afternoon and early evening on Saturday.

Expect temperatures to be between 109° and 114° for virtually all of this weekend and next week. Most days will be clear next week with some passing clouds here and there. Most mornings will also see low temperatures at or below 85°, but this is dependent on exact moisture content.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

