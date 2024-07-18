Skip to Content
Excessive heat warning in place for the weekend

Published 6:08 AM

Highs will climb to the middle one-teens, along with a bit of monsoonal humidity, so the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from Friday morning through Sunday evening. A Heat Advisory will also be in place for the Inland Empire for a similar timeframe.

The heat will be accompanied by some humidity moving up from Mexico, so there's a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in the higher elevations of SoCal.

In the weekend highs warm to near 115 and remain close to that even into early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

