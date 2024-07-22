Skip to Content
Excessive heat coupled with increased humidity to start the week

today at 6:13 AM
Published 5:56 AM

Highs will continue popping up into the one-teens through most of the week, with an Excessive Heat Warning now in place through Wednesday night.

In addition to the elevated heat, humidity returns to the forecast particularly early in the week, with dew points rising and the small threat of afternoon thunderstorms. Those storms would be more prevalent in the higher elevations, but possible here on the Valley floor as well.

High pressure will continue into the week, so the pattern we've experienced remains largely unchanged until the coming weekend.

Highs will span the lower and middle one-teens, running several degrees above normal until we get to Saturday when Northwesterly winds will ease the heat and humidity.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

