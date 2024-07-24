A relentless streak of heat and humidity for the Desert Southwest

The ridge of high pressure is not letting up just yet. It continues to deliver above-normal temperatures to much of the southwest, plus is steering in monsoonal moisture from the southeast.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley has been extended yet again. It is now in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. The Heat Advisory for the mountains still expires at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Relief arrives in time for the weekend, with a significant drop in dew point temperatures. This will create a drier environment, paired with seasonable temperatures persisting into next week.

