Dew points remain elevated through Friday, excessive heat arrives for the weekend

It is muggy outside! Dew point temperatures are in the 60s across the valley, a big difference from what we felt yesterday. The passing showers this morning did not bring any recordable rainfall to the low desert, 'trace' being reported at Palm Springs International Airport. Some communities in the High Desert received around a tenth of an inch. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the close of the work week. Developing after 11 AM, activity will expand over Riverside County mountains.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley and surrounding High Desert. Temperatures in the low desert could climb as high as 117°. While that remains below record territory, the combination of extreme temperatures plus the added moisture in the atmosphere puts residents under 'major' to 'extreme' heat risk Saturday through Monday.

Above-normal temperatures and elevated dew points (50s/60s) will continue through the middle of next week. If you cannot find necessary relief in your own home, seek relief at a cooling center.

