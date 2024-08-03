Skip to Content
Sizzling weekend starts with an Excessive Heat Warning

We're starting our weekend off with a new Excessive Heat Warning. This goes into effect this morning at 10:00 AM and is currently set to expire Tuesday night. During this time, residents in the Coachella Valley and High Desert can expect high temperatures around 117°. Overnight low temperatures will stay warm, too.

After the humidity on Thursday, things have gradually getting drier across the valley. This trend continues today and into tomorrow. Our dew point temperatures continue dropping as we progress through the weekend; today, most of the valley appears to hold steady around 50°.

Temperatures will be well into the upper one-teens this weekend and for the start of the work week. We're about three degrees shy of matching any records today or Monday.

More monsoonal moisture looks to cool us back down as we work our way towards mid-week, which could continue to bring the potential for storms for our mountains.

