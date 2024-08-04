Excessive heat continues through the weekend and start of the work week

Palm Springs was hot yesterday with a high temperature of 117° – and it'll still be warm as we wrap up the weekend and start the work week.

Moisture in the valley is slightly lower than yesterday, and it's a lot less humid than it was on Thursday and Friday. Most folks will experience dew point temperatures in the 40s across the Coachella Valley today and tomorrow. These dry conditions are helping our air temperatures climb higher into the afternoon.

The Coachella Valley remains under an Excessive Heat Warning until Tuesday night. We can expect temperatures well above 115° in Palm Springs during this stretch; relief overnight will be limited, with lows in the high 80s and low 90s.

Mountain communities like Idyllwild are also under a Heat Advisory until Tuesday night — there's plenty of heat to go around in Southern California.

High temperatures will stay well into the one-teens as we start the work week. Monsoonal moisture looks to make a return on Wednesday, which will cool things down a little, but we won't be dipping below 110° any time soon. Temperatures look to climb back up as we head into next weekend.