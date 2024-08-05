Skip to Content
Excessive heat continues to start the week

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through tomorrow evening as temps soar. Yesterday we hit 120, just 2 degrees shy of the record for the date.

Today temps will be similar, the record for today is 121 set in 2019.

We are also watching Monsoon Moisture push back into the region as we head toward midweek with some clouds and potential mountain and high desert storms are possible.

Into the middle of the week, expect highs today drop a bit, humidity to increase, with temps still hovering above normal through the period.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

