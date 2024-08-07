A side of monsoonal soup with this forecast

Dew point temperatures are very elevated across the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs had a peak dew point of 75° during the 6 o'clock hour this morning. That resembles what's more frequently felt in Miami than in Palm Springs. This is quite 'soupy' by our desert standards.

Relief is on the way! It will still be far from a dry heat, but you will be able to feel a notable difference in moisture levels as we head into Thursday afternoon.

Enjoy the break from the excessive monsoonal moisture for the remainder of the work week but it looks to creep back in on Saturday, bringing the next opportunity for thunderstorm development.

