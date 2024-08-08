Less humid today and a touch cooler

The humidity and dew points are significantly lower this morning as we round out the week. In fact in most Valley cities we've seen a twenty degree decrease in those dew points compared to yesterday.

That monsoonal moisture has retreated back to the east for a bit, but by Saturday we're expecting some of that moisture to return. Today should remain fairly comfortable.

By Saturday we get a more modest influx of that moisture.

A reminder: School is back in session for Palm Springs Unified School District, so drive with extra caution around bus stops and school zones. Highs today will be close to normal (109).

Temps fluctuate a bit into the week, but settle into a comfortable pattern early next week with slightly cooler and drier most of the week!