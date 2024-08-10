Humid weekend with slight chances of rain; seasonable temperatures on the horizon

This weekend is going to be a humid one! Dew point temperatures across the Coachella Valley will be in the upper 50s and 60s throughout Saturday. The air is set to get even more soupy into Sunday with dew points in the upper 60s, as well.

With the extra moisture, there are slight chances for thunderstorms in our mountain regions this afternoon. We'll also see some more clouds today due to this moisture.

Temperatures on Saturday will be the warmest of the weekend, but we'll experience a gradual cooling trend starting tomorrow that will follow us into the work week. The humidity that's been sticking around is also expected to start moving out next week, which should lead to more comfortable conditions. High temperatures will be right around our seasonal average – a treat for us in August!