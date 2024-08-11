Very humid as we round out the weekend

While temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday, there's plenty of moisture to go around. Dew point temperatures across the Coachella Valley will remain above 60° for much of the day. It will definitely feel muggy as you step outside today.

Much like yesterday, the extra moisture in the air will lend itself to chances of isolated thunderstorms in our mountain regions. Impacts so far have been minimal for most of the Coachella Valley; however, these storms could easily move off the mountains and onto the valley floor. Be sure to stay with KESQ for the latest updates.

Temperatures will hover around our seasonal average of 109° in the week ahead. As we progress through the week, we can expect to gradually say goodbye to some of the extra humidity that's been sticking around, too.

So get excited – drier and more seasonable conditions are on the way!