Tracking relief from the humidity

Water vapor imagery shows our current weather story. Monsoonal moisture is being pushed to the east as an incoming trough of low pressure helps usher in drier air from the west.

Tuesday morning will still feel humid but it won't be the muggy setup we're feeling on this Monday. A drying trend will continue into the afternoon.

To help push the moisture out of the desert, west winds will gust between 20-30 MPH through Tuesday night. A Windblown Dust Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning as the potential for air quality to become reduced exists from blowing sand and dust.

Compared to what much of this summer has offered, this week will be "mild". Drier conditions remain through the remainder of the week, along with temperatures typically under 110°.

