Finally, a break from the humidity!

Relief! This afternoon, the Coachella Valley is notably drier, with dew point temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The good news for those seeking a break from the monsoonal moisture is the drying trend persists through midweek.

Wind gusts this evening will average between 25 and 30 MPH, slightly stronger than what was felt Monday evening. Stronger gusts are expected closer to the San Gorgonio Pass.

The Windblown Dust Advisory remains in place for the Coachella Valley through 10 AM Wednesday. You can always visit airnow.gov to see what the air quality is where you are.

Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures will be experienced throughout the week. A subtle increase in moisture will be felt in Southern California this weekend, with a more obvious uptick Monday morning.

