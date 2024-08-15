Skip to Content
Consistency is key with this week’s forecast

A dry atmosphere remains across Southern California. Dew point temperatures will be in the 40s throughout this evening. A slight uptick in humidity will join Friday morning, but conditions will remain comfortable.

By the weekend, we'll be caught between low pressure to our northwest and high pressure to our east. The setup will bring some wind to the desert. Currently, gusts look to be 20-25 MPH.

Temperatures will remain fairly consistent over the next several days. Early next week is when monsoonal moisture actually looks to make a bigger return to Southern California.

Haley Clawson

