Seasonable temperatures in store for the weekend

Temperatures this weekend during mid-August feel like ... well, mid-August! We're hovering right around our seasonal average of 109° throughout the weekend.

The Coachella Valley is seeing a little bit of moisture today. Dew point temperatures this morning will be in the 40s and 50s for most of the valley. We dry out this evening, but similar conditions are expected tomorrow afternoon, as well.

It'll be a little breezy in the desert this evening and overnight, with wind gusts between 20-25 mph in Palm Springs.

This weekend features seasonable temperatures before we see a slight warming trend at the start of the work week, with Tuesday set to be the warmest. We cool back down on Wednesday with a surge of more monsoonal moisture and slight chances for isolated thunderstorms in the mountains & High Desert.

