Humidity strikes again, cooler late this week

A little heat and a touch of humidity to begin the week, as monsoonal moisture makes a return through midweek.

The moisture lingers through Wednesday, then a strong trough moves through Thursday, bringing cooler and drier conditions. Today, we continue to monitor an Excessive Heat Warning in Imperial County and the eastern portion of Riverside County as well.

The first couple of days this week will see above average highs, but later in the week, that aforementioned trough brings in much cooler conditions. We drop down in the lower 100s heading in the weekend.