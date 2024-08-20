Tracking the return of monsoonal moisture

Enjoy the drier air that's here now because we're about to get a big surge of monsoonal moisture that will create a very muggy start to our Wednesday morning.

Dew point temperatures will quickly climb into the 60s and 70s around the Coachella Valley through the early morning hours. It'll stay sticky through the day but subtle relief will be felt by the evening.

The mugginess won't last for long! A trough of low pressure will move into the West Coast for the latter half of the week, pushing the monsoonal moisture to the east. As a result of the stronger onshore flow, the mountains and deserts will feel breezy to gusty conditions beginning Thursday afternoon.

