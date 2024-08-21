Humidity today, cooling trend tomorrow

Monsoon moisture returns to the Valley, surging in from the southeast this morning. Already dew points are way up in East Valley locations. Humid conditions will prevail throughout the day.

By tomorrow, a strong Pacific Northwest trough develops and will bring drier, cooler conditions to all of the Western U.S. It will also mean some gusty conditions throughout the region as well.

The cooler air mass will result in highs dipping into the lower triple digits, which we haven't seen in a few months!

Today, our heat and humidity remain quit summer-like before the cooling trend kicks in.

The latter part of the week and the weekend look absolutely terrific, with lower humidity, drier and cooler conditions through Sunday. Early next week, we warm back up a bit, and humidity returns by Tuesday.