Breezy and cooler for the weekend

An incredible stretch of below average temps on the way! Highs today will be cooler, in the 106 range with some gusty evening winds expected.

An vigorous area of low pressure dropping in from the North will bring lower temps and drier conditions through early next week.

The lower dew points and gusty winds will lead to greater fire danger across the Desert Southwest so be extra cautious outdoors.

Daytime highs remain below average through the weekend, warming back up as we move toward midweek.