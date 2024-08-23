Cooler and drier weekend

Expect well below average highs through the weekend as an area of low pressure drops in from Northern California.

Dew points are quite low as well, meaning fire danger is up. Red flag warnings are posted for most of Nevada and other areas North of the Coachella Valley.

Wildfire danger will remain higher than normal into early next week, so be cautious using any outdoor flame.

Look for highs in the lower triple digits, which is unusual for late August!

By the weekend looks spectacular, with some warming and increased humidity by the middle of next week.