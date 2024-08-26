A slightly warmer work week ahead

We enjoyed a very pleasant weekend here in the Coachella Valley! Today, temperatures were slightly warmer, and we will continue to gradually warm up into tomorrow.

Dry air continues to dominate the Southern California region this afternoon.

Dew point temperatures for this evening will be in the 40s. As we get into tomorrow morning, those dew points are expected to drop again into the 30s. A touch of monsoonal moisture is anticipated to return towards the end of the week.

We will continue warming up into tomorrow, where we can expect a high of 109°F in Palm Springs. Temperatures will remain relatively stable for the remainder of the week; a tick above our seasonal average of 107°F.