Some humidity and warmth entering Labor Day weekend

We're seeing a few extra clouds in the Coachella Valley as the work week comes to a close! There have been some scattered showers in our mountains and High Desert regions this afternoon. That's thanks to some extra moisture across the valley.

Dew point temperatures tonight are expected to be in the upper 40s and 50s. We can expect similar conditions throughout tomorrow, too. It's not quite dry, but not overwhelmingly humid, either.

Looking ahead in the coming days, temperatures are expected to rise. The Coachella Valley should expect above-average temperatures ahead.

Temperatures remain stable near 110° through Labor Day weekend. We can anticipate things to get a little warmer as we progress through next week.