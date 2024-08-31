Skip to Content
Some humidity and warmth on tap for the holiday weekend

The holiday weekend has arrived, and with it, we can expect to have a touch of humidity and slightly above-average temperatures on tap.

Like yesterday, the moisture we're seeing is leading to the possibility of some isolated showers in the mountains and High Desert. At the very least, expect to see some pretty clouds this afternoon.

Dew point temperatures look to stay fairly consistent today and tomorrow – expect them in the upper 40s and low 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Looking ahead, Labor Day may bring a little extra humidity.

High temperatures in the valley remain fairly consistent for the holiday weekend. We'll be hovering a tick above our seasonal average (which is 106° this time of year) through the holiday, but we expect to continue to warm up as we get deeper into next week.

