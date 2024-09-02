A warm Labor Day with excessive heat on the horizon

Happy Labor Day! It's going to be another warm day in the Coachella Valley, though slightly cooler than yesterday because of some extra moisture. You might notice a bit more humidity today, but it shouldn't be overwhelmingly muggy for the holiday. We can expect a high temperature near 112° for today.

With the Record Fire burning near San Jacinto, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert for the Coachella Valley. This remains in effect until this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has also issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday morning to Friday evening. Temperatures are expected to be between 112° and 118° during this time.

Temperatures across the valley remain above our average of 106° for the week ahead. Expect the warmest days to be from Wednesday to Friday, coinciding with the Excessive Heat Watch. A cooling trend is on the horizon for next weekend.