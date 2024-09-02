Warm Labor Day with more heat on the way

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the desert from Wednesday through Friday for high temperatures in the one-teens. It may be September but it's still summer. Don't let the heat catch you off guard!

Moisture levels will drop through the week with the rising temperatures. At this time, Palm Springs does not look to reach record highs during this heat wave. Relief from the heat, but also more moisture, will arrive this weekend.

