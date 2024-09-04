Record heat for Palm Springs amidst Excessive Heat Warning

While waiting for the official confirmation from the National Weather Service, it does appear that Palm Springs has at least tied the record high temperature for today's date. This was a record set in 1955 and has been replicated in 2020 and now 2024.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for much of Southern California. Temperatures have climbed into the one-teens around the Coachella Valley straying farther away from the seasonal average (106°).

Don't be caught off guard by the late-season heat. Heat risk will reach 'major' to 'extreme' levels during this heat wave.

A form of relief will arrive this weekend, though it'll be a trade-off from extreme temperatures for an increase in monsoonal moisture. The chance for mountain storms does arrive on Saturday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!