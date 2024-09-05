High temperatures more than 10° above normal

Highs around the Coachella Valley are more than 10-15° above average this afternoon. The relentless ridge of high pressure will continue to bring above-normal temperatures through the close of the workweek.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of Southern California and will remain in place through Friday. However, for communities west of the mountains, the warning has been extended through Monday potential for it to be extended for parts of the state into the weekend.

The Coachella Valley was not included in the alert's extension because of an increase in monsoonal moisture that will move into the desert as the ridge of high pressure moves east.

Dew point temperatures will climb near 60° Saturday morning with a chance for thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon, favoring the mountains.

